Europe Fines Five Rubber Producers

The European Commission has imposed a total of about $355 million in fines on five producers of chloroprene rubber for fixing prices in Europe between 1993 and 2002. Italy's ENI received the largest fine, $193 million, followed by Dow Chemical, Denka, DuPont, and Tosoh. Bayer would have received the largest fine, but it was granted immunity for bringing the cartel to the attention of the commission.
