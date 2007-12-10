FDA 'In Crisis'

[+]Enlarge Credit: FDA History Office

The Food & Drug Administration is so understaffed and underfunded that it puts lives at risk, concludes a scathing report from the Science & Technology Subcommittee of FDA's own Science Board.

The panel, which includes 33 industry, academic, and government leaders with a wide range of scientific expertise, was convened by FDA Commissioner Andrew C. von Eschenbach and chaired by Gail H. Cassell, Eli Lilly & Co.'s vice president for scientific affairs. "It is the second time in history that an external committee has reviewed the agency as a whole, focusing on science," Cassell says.

Because of rapid scientific advances and more than 100 new statutes passed during the past two decades, the "demands on FDA have soared," the report says. But the agency's resources and number of scientists have remained essentially stagnant. With the possible exception of some drug and medical device review offices supported by industry user fees, the report says, there are "substantial weaknesses across the agency."

The subcommittee is "extremely disturbed" about FDA's information technology infrastructure. For example, the panel says, agency inspectors are not given computers, so their reports are handwritten and cannot be rapidly analyzed. Much critical data, including clinical trial data, reside in warehouses in piles of paper documents with no backup. "You have to have modern informatics and IT resources in order to do your job, and FDA scientists definitely do not have that," Cassell says.

Another major deficiency, according to the panel, is that FDA has 600 fewer food inspectors now than it had four years ago, putting the food supply at risk. "When I came to FDA in the early 1970s, we performed 35,000 food inspections per year, but now the agency does only about 6,000," says former FDA associate commissioner William K. Hubbard.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime