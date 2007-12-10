Fragrance Developer Wins Venture Funds

Allylix, a developer of flavors and fragrances made via fermentation, has secured $3.35 million in financing from investors including Tech Coast Angels, Life Science Angels, and the venture capital arm of food ingredient producer Tate & Lyle. Allylix says it plans to use the funds to launch its first three products. One of them is nootkatone (shown), a sesquiterpene currently extracted from grapefruit peels.
