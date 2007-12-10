New Auto Refrigerant in the Works

DuPont and Honeywell presented data on a new fluorochemical refrigerant, hydrofluoroolefin(HFO)-1234yf, for use in next-generation auto air conditioners, at the 2nd European Workshop on Mobile Air Conditioning in Turino, Italy. The two firms joined forces in March to develop a refrigerant with low global warming potential to replace hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-134a. They say their new candidate has low toxicity but is flammable. Automotive makers are also evaluating other replacements, including HFC-152a and carbon dioxide, to meet new European Union regulations that go into effect in 2011.
