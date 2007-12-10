Pfizer, Adolor Partner on Pain Management

Pfizer and Adolor are collaborating on the development and commercialization of two novel compounds, ADL5859 and ADL5747, for the treatment of pain. Both are proprietary δ-opioid receptor agonists identified by Adolor that, according to the firms, have the potential to treat a range of inflammatory, neuropathic, and acute pain conditions. Adolor will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and may also receive up to $232.5 million in milestone payments. ADL5859 is in Phase II clinical development for treating pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis and dental surgery. Adolor expects to begin Phase I testing of ADL5747 early next year for an unspecified ailment.
