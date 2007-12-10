Prevost is Named New Cabot CEO

Carbon black and specialty chemical maker Cabot has named Patrick M. Prevost as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2008. He will succeed Kennett F. Burnes, who will step down after 20 years with the company, the last six as CEO. Prevost comes from BASF, where he has headed the firm's global performance chemicals business. Prior to joining BASF in 2003, he held senior management positions at BP and Amoco.
