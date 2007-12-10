Sonatrach, Total Set Algerian Project

Total and Algerian oil company Sonatrach are advancing plans to build a petrochemical complex in Arzew, Algeria, on the Mediterranean coast. The two companies agreed on the complex this past summer. With feasibility studies completed, the partners now plan a cracker fed by natural gas from southern Algeria. It will produce 1.1 million metric tons of ethylene per year, as well as 800,000 metric tons of polyethylene and 550,000 metric tons of ethylene glycol. The $3 billion project is scheduled to come onstream within five years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter