White is the New Silver, DuPont Finds

After seven years as the world's most popular car color, silver is no longer the undisputed champion, according to DuPont's annual global automotive color popularity report. The company, a leading auto paint provider, says white and pearl white have become the top color choices for vehicles in North America, Mexico, and Japan. Silver still leads in Brazil and South Korea, while black is the most popular color in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter