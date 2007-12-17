ACS Hosts Reception To Thank Award Sponsors

On Oct. 30, ACS honored the sponsors of its national awards by hosting a reception and dinner at a restaurant on Capitol Hill.
Attending were representatives from ACS Corporation Associates, the ACS Northeastern Section, Aldrich Chemical, Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity, Dow Chemical, Dow Corning, ExxonMobil, ExxonMobil Chemical, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, GlaxoSmithKline, Honeywell, Merck Research Laboratories, Northwestern University, Research Corporation, Schering-Plough Research Institutes, Strem Chemicals, and Waters Corp.
Also attending were staff from the offices of 18 U.S. representatives and two senators along with representatives of the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Physical Society, the Department of Homeland Security, the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, the National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board.
James M. Turner, acting director and deputy director of NIST, was the keynote speaker. In his remarks, he noted that "the diversity of ACS award sponsors speaks to both the vitality of chemistry and to the power of partnerships." He praised the sponsors for supporting the creativity and invention of chemists in a very broad range of endeavors. "ACS can't do this alone and neither can you," he reminded attendees. "But together you produce something money can't buy—inspiration for the next round of outstanding chemical achievements."
At the reception, Eric C. Bigham, chair of the ACS Board Committee on Grants & Awards, took the opportunity to recognize Dow Chemical for its milestone celebration in sponsoring the Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management for 25 years. Susan B. Butts, Dow's senior director of external science and technology programs, accepted a special certificate on behalf of the company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter