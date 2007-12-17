ACS Scholars Program Accepting 2008-09 Applications

Applications are being accepted through March 1, 2008, for the 2008–09 ACS Scholars program. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 depending on college level and economic need.
Applicants should be African American, Hispanic/Latino, or American Indian students who are high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors. Students must plan to major in or already be majoring in chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, or a chemically related science, and they must plan to pursue a career in the chemical sciences.
For additional details about the ACS Scholars program and an online application form, visit www.acs.org/scholars, call (800) 227-5558 ext. 6250, or e-mail scholars@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter