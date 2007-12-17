Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Congress Passes Bill On Meth Lab Cleanup

December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DEA
Sample of methamphetamine crystals.
Credit: DEA
Sample of methamphetamine crystals.

Congress last week sent legislation on detecting and cleaning up illicit methamphetamine laboratories to President George W. Bush for his signature. The bill, H.R. 365, authorizes the National Institute of Standards & Technology to develop equipment for detecting the addictive street drug. Law enforcement officers and first responders are expected to use the equipment. The measure also requires EPA to develop voluntary guidelines for states and localities to use when cleaning up meth labs, which are often in apartments, houses, and other dwellings. The guidelines are aimed at ensuring that the sites of former illegal labs end up as safe and livable. In addition, the bill calls for the National Academy of Sciences to study the long-term health effects of methamphetamine exposure on children who have lived in homes doubling as meth labs and on emergency and law enforcement personnel who respond to these sites.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two states ban PFAS in firefighting foam
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wider Use Urged For Heroin Antidote
Former Official Presses EPA On Safer Chemical Use

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE