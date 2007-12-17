Congress Passes Bill On Meth Lab Cleanup

Congress last week sent legislation on detecting and cleaning up illicit methamphetamine laboratories to President George W. Bush for his signature. The bill, H.R. 365, authorizes the National Institute of Standards & Technology to develop equipment for detecting the addictive street drug. Law enforcement officers and first responders are expected to use the equipment. The measure also requires EPA to develop voluntary guidelines for states and localities to use when cleaning up meth labs, which are often in apartments, houses, and other dwellings. The guidelines are aimed at ensuring that the sites of former illegal labs end up as safe and livable. In addition, the bill calls for the National Academy of Sciences to study the long-term health effects of methamphetamine exposure on children who have lived in homes doubling as meth labs and on emergency and law enforcement personnel who respond to these sites.
