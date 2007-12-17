DOE Biofuels R&D Hits $1 billion For 2007

With the recent announcement of $7.7 million for four biofuels research projects, the Department of Energy says it has allocated more than $1 billion in 2007 for multiyear biofuels R&D projects. The four newest projects are intended to demonstrate technology for gasification-based thermochemical conversion processes that turn grasses, corn stover, and other plant material into biofuels. The focus is on research using cellulosic material for gasifier feedstock to make synthesis gas, DOE says. Other 2007 DOE biofuel research projects include investments in six commercial-scale biorefineries ($385 million), development of pilot-scale biorefineries to test cellulosic refining processes ($200 million), construction of three bioenergy R&D centers ($400 million), and investments in research to develop efficient microbes to convert biomass to ethanol ($23 million). With industry's contributions to these projects, the total R&D investments are more than double the DOE-funded amounts.
