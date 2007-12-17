Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE Biofuels R&D Hits $1 billion For 2007

December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

With the recent announcement of $7.7 million for four biofuels research projects, the Department of Energy says it has allocated more than $1 billion in 2007 for multiyear biofuels R&D projects. The four newest projects are intended to demonstrate technology for gasification-based thermochemical conversion processes that turn grasses, corn stover, and other plant material into biofuels. The focus is on research using cellulosic material for gasifier feedstock to make synthesis gas, DOE says. Other 2007 DOE biofuel research projects include investments in six commercial-scale biorefineries ($385 million), development of pilot-scale biorefineries to test cellulosic refining processes ($200 million), construction of three bioenergy R&D centers ($400 million), and investments in research to develop efficient microbes to convert biomass to ethanol ($23 million). With industry's contributions to these projects, the total R&D investments are more than double the DOE-funded amounts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LanzaJet to build biobased jet fuel plant in Illinois
Energy Department funds bioproducts
Biobased Firms Win Funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE