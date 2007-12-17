DSM Targets China's Wind Turbine Market

DSM has launched a new line of unsaturated polyester resins targeting the Chinese wind-energy market. Wind-turbine blades have traditionally been molded from a composite of glass fiber and epoxy resins. But compared with epoxies, the Dutch chemical maker says, unsaturated polyester resins are cheaper, have lower viscosity, and don't require postcuring. DSM says China's wind-turbine market doubled in 2006.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter