Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Eisai To Acquire MGI Pharma

Japanese firm is the latest to expand by buying a U.S. biotech firm

by Ann M. Thayer
December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: MGI Pharma
MGI Pharma's Aloxi for chemotherapy-induced nausea could reach $750 million in peak sales.
Credit: MGI Pharma
MGI Pharma's Aloxi for chemotherapy-induced nausea could reach $750 million in peak sales.

JAPAN'S EISAI, looking to enhance its pipeline and increase its presence in the U.S., will spend about $3.9 billion in cash to acquire MGI Pharma, based in Bloomington, Minn.

Through the acquisition, part of its "Dramatic Leap" business plan, Eisai will gain five oncology products—including MGI's lead drug, Aloxi—that are expected to generate annual sales nearing $375 million.

MGI was formed in 1979 as Molecular Genetics, a company focused on animal health and agricultural biotechnology. By 1988, the company had shifted to human pharmaceuticals, and in 1990, it became MGI Pharma. It acquired Guilford Pharmaceuticals in late 2005.

Despite the company's profitability this year, MGI's management said in November that it was exploring strategic alternatives, a decision that led to the Eisai deal.

The deal should allow Eisai to significantly strengthen its oncology franchise and reach targets for revenue and earnings growth under its business plan, Eisai CEO Haruo Naito says. On the basis of sales, Eisai ranks fourth among Japanese drug firms. But its leading product, the Alzheimer's disease treatment Aricept, will lose U.S. patent protection in 2010. Almost two-thirds of Aricept's $2.3 billion in fiscal 2007 sales were in the U.S.

Although Eisai entered the U.S. market just 10 years ago, today it has $2.7 billion in U.S. sales. In October, it opened its new U.S. headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and it is building a manufacturing and formulation R&D facility in Research Triangle Park, N.C. In late 2006, Eisai paid Ligand Pharmaceuticals $205 million for four oncology products, and in April 2007, it purchased antibody technology developer Morphotek of Exton, Pa., for $325 million.

Two weeks ago, Astellas Pharma, the number two Japanese drug company, agreed to pay up to $537 million to acquire Agensys of Santa Monica, Calif. Under a strategy similar to Eisai's, Astellas plans to make its acquisition a cornerstone of its oncology business and its expanding biologics efforts. Eisai expects to complete the MGI transaction in first-quarter 2008.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche buys Telavant and its IBD drug for $7.1 billion
Japanese firms reach out
Japan’s Eisai Trims Headcount In U.S.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE