Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Energy Recovery

Microorganisms can help squeeze methane out of oil fields

by Rachel Petkewich
December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The same microbes that degrade oil could allow oil companies to extract difficult-to-recover energy from oil fields and oil sands through existing infrastructures, according to a new study (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature06484.)

Natural biodegradation in subsurface reservoirs makes oil viscous, thereby complicating and raising the cost of recovery and refining. Steven Larter of the University of Calgary, Alberta, and colleagues at universities and oil companies, found that naturally occurring anaerobic microbes dominate the degradation of oil in reservoirs. The scientists made their discovery by comparing the carbon isotope signatures of microbially degraded oil samples from reservoirs to samples degraded in lab-grown microcosms.

The biodegradation is actually a methane-generating process, Larter notes. The microbes first oxidize the alkanes in oil with water to produce acetate and hydrogen. Then the microbes break down the acetate to carbon dioxide and H2. Finally, they combine H2 and CO2 to produce methane.

Oil companies know that converting the residual oil in drained reservoirs to methane would enhance final energy recovery, but putting the idea into practice has been thorny. Larter suggests that injecting phosphorus-rich fertilizer such as industrial wastewater into the fields and sands could stimulate the anaerobic microbes to produce methane, which would be less energy intensive to recover than oil.

Theoretically, the microbes could be manipulated to produce hydrogen fuel rather than methane, but that's a long shot, Larter adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF readies a CO2-free methanol process
More On Enhanced Oil Recovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic Biomass Takes Over

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE