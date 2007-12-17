GSK Deals Target Infections, Cancer

GlaxoSmithKline and Galapagos have formed a drug discovery partnership under which Galapagos will grant GSK options to license natural product candidates directed against anti-infective discovery targets. Galapagos will receive $5.1 million up front and up to $316 million in total payments for one marketed product. A separate alliance between GSK and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals is focused on antibody therapies that target cancer stem cells. GSK will have an option to license four candidates from OncoMed's library of monoclonal antibodies. OncoMed will receive an up-front payment and an equity investment. The company is also eligible to earn milestone payments of up to $2 billion from GSK.
