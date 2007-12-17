Advertisement

Green Chemistry PRF Grants Available

December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
The ACS Green Chemistry Institute-Petroleum Research Fund (ACS GCI-PRF) grants program is accepting proposals until Friday, Jan. 11, 2008, at 5 PM EST. Typical grant requests are in the $10,000 to $60,000 range for the duration of one to two years.

The ACS GCI administers this green chemistry grant program with funds allocated from the ACS PRF. The activities funded by the program will be used for green chemistry research or education to be conducted in accordance with the PRF Trust Agreement. Grants are made to nonprofit institutions of higher education in the U.S. and other countries in response to proposals.

Projects should support green chemistry activities with the environmental objectives of intrinsic hazard reduction, biosphere protection, and process change in areas of pure science connected with the petroleum field. Proposed projects must relate to the petroleum field; advance scientific, educational, and fundamental research; and have broad applicability or high impact in a sector for advancing the implementation of green chemistry.

Go to www.acs.org/greenchemistry and click on "Green Chemistry Grants" to access more information and to download the new guidelines. Please e-mail questions and proposals to gcigrants@acs.org.

