Gus Rosania Picked for Presidential Early Career Award

Gus R. Rosania, assistant professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Michigan, was selected to receive the 2006 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists & Engineers, the highest honor given by the U.S. government to scientists and engineers at the beginning of their careers. Rosania and 57 other recipients were honored at the White House in November by President George W. Bush.
The Presidential Awards are intended to recognize and nurture the nation's finest scientists and engineers who, while early in their research careers, show exceptional potential for leadership at the frontiers of scientific knowledge.
Rosania was cited for his achievements in the furthering of experimental and computational tools for developing drugs targeted to subcellular compartments. He and his research team have been improving methods to decrease drug toxicity and improve efficacy by pinpointing chemical modifications that can be used to target drugs to specific sites of action.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter