People

Henry Hill Award to Howard Peters, Ted and Arlene Light

December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The Lights (from left) and Peters display their plaques.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The Lights (from left) and Peters display their plaques.

The 2007 Henry Hill Award of the ACS Division of Professional Relations was given to Howard M. Peters and Ted and Arlene Light during a ceremony at the ACS national meeting in Boston. The division established the award in 1984 to recognize outstanding achievement in the area of professional relations. It honors Henry Hill, a distinguished chemist and past-president of ACS.

Peters is a retired partner with Peters Verny Jones & Schmitt LLP, in Palo Alto, Calif. He has been a member of the ACS Council for 29 years, most recently serving as director-at-large. He cofounded the Division of Chemistry & the Law and served as chair of the Santa Clara Valley Section. He has also served on the Committee on Nominations & Elections, the Committee on Committees, the Council Policy Committee, the Committee on Minority Affairs, the Committee on Patents & Related Matters, and the Committee on Meetings & Expositions.

Ted and Arlene Light are champions of career development for young chemists. They have served tirelessly for the Northeastern Section and were stalwarts of the former Employment Clearing House at national meetings. "Many job seekers and employers have benefited from knowing the Lights and being under their tutelage," said Tanya Fogg, past manager of ACS Employment Services during the award presentation. "I'm sure statistics on how many chemists they alone have helped get jobs could challenge any number of local sections." The Lights have also contributed to the development of a number of ACS employment programs, including the Local Section Career Program.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

