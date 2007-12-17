Indorama Seeks Eastman Polymer Plants

Thailand's Indorama Polymers wants to acquire Eastman Chemical's polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plants in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and Workington, England, for about $95 million. Eastman says it is in discussions with Indorama but that no deal has been reached. Eastman has been backing out of the PET business. Earlier this month, the company completed the sale of two Latin American PET plants to the Mexican conglomerate Alfa. The company told analysts in November that by the end of 2008 it will have halved its PET production capacity, leaving it with only North American facilities.
