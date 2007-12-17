Inside Instrumentation

Companies undertake strategic business moves

Recent shifts are changing operations at three companies. The largest change is at Bruker BioSciences, which will acquire the Bruker BioSpin group for $388 million in cash and $526 million worth of stock. Six members of the Laukien family own approximately 52% of Bruker BioSciences and all of Bruker BioSpin. The deal, which must be approved by nonfamily shareholders, would give the family 69% ownership in the combined company. The new company, to be called Bruker Corp., will have 2007 revenues of about $900 million from the magnetic resonance, X-ray, mass spectrometry, and infrared instrumentation operations of BioSpin, Bruker AXS, Bruker Daltonics, and Bruker Optics, respectively. Meanwhile, Beckman Coulter will buy the Colorado-based research flow cytometry instrumentation business of Dako Denmark. Beckman is also acquiring the remaining 80.1% of NexGen Diagnostics, a spinoff of Lumigen, which Beckman bought in 2006. And diagnostics product developer Nanogen will close its array business and reduce staff by about 20%. Although it looked for other options, the company did not find "any financially meaningful opportunities," says David Ludvigson, Nanogen's president and chief operating officer.

