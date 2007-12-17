Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

Technology and Business news for the laboratory world

by Celia H. Arnaud and Ann M. Thayer
December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

HPLC detectors debut

A new crop of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) detectors is now available. Gilson has introduced its 171 and 172 Diode Array Detectors for analytical and preparative HPLC applications. These detectors capture the entire UV spectrum for each peak and feature flow cells that are close to the chromatographic column, allowing fast response times. Meanwhile, Agilent has launched its 1200 Series evaporative light-scattering detector, which captures peak widths of one second. The detectors can be controlled by Agilent ChemStation or the next version of Agilent EZChrom Elite, which is due out in spring 2008.

1
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dolomite
Credit: Dolomite

Dolomite connects microfluidic chips

(1) Dolomite, a U.K.-based microfluidics developer, has produced an in-line connector that allows scientists to easily interface to microfluidic chips. The connector design has four input/output ports for putting together microfluidic-based fluid control and analysis systems. Use of the connector avoids having to drill holes in chips while creating linear paths for improved flow. Dolomite is part of Syrris, a developer of flow chemistry and other reactor systems.

Companies launch sulfur detectors

Two companies have recently introduced instruments for detecting sulfur. The TS 4000 from Thermo Fisher Scientific is used for detecting sulfur in automotive fuels, which is usually detected with a combination of combustion and ultraviolet fluorescence. The TS 4000 incorporates a pulsed UV fluorescence detector and uses ozone to eliminate interference from nitrogen. Meanwhile, ESA Biosciences has developed an electrochemical detection system for HPLC that uses a boron-doped diamond working electrode to detect sulfur compounds in biological samples. The boron-doped electrodes are coupled with ESA's Coulochem III electrochemical detection system.

Bruker unveils X-ray source

Bruker AXS is offering the Microstar Ultra II, a new version of its ultrabright X-ray source for structural biology applications. The high-intensity X-ray beam, which uses electron optics, is more than 30 times brighter than conventional rotating anode generators. According to the company, its intensity surpasses that of many second-generation synchrotron beam lines and allows routine determination of protein structures in a home laboratory.

New tools for nanoscale microscopy

2
[+]Enlarge
Credit: WITec
Credit: WITec

(2) Two companies have launched new products for nanoscale imaging. Asylum Research has introduced a piezo force module for its MFP-3D atomic force microscope. This high-voltage module allows the measurement of the electromechanical activity of a surface, even for weakly piezoelectric materials. Meanwhile, the German company WiTec combines confocal Raman chemical imaging with atomic force microscopy in its alpha500 and alpha700 instruments. The company claims that this marks the first time that these techniques have been combined in an automated system.

Companies undertake strategic business moves

Recent shifts are changing operations at three companies. The largest change is at Bruker BioSciences, which will acquire the Bruker BioSpin group for $388 million in cash and $526 million worth of stock. Six members of the Laukien family own approximately 52% of Bruker BioSciences and all of Bruker BioSpin. The deal, which must be approved by nonfamily shareholders, would give the family 69% ownership in the combined company. The new company, to be called Bruker Corp., will have 2007 revenues of about $900 million from the magnetic resonance, X-ray, mass spectrometry, and infrared instrumentation operations of BioSpin, Bruker AXS, Bruker Daltonics, and Bruker Optics, respectively. Meanwhile, Beckman Coulter will buy the Colorado-based research flow cytometry instrumentation business of Dako Denmark. Beckman is also acquiring the remaining 80.1% of NexGen Diagnostics, a spinoff of Lumigen, which Beckman bought in 2006. And diagnostics product developer Nanogen will close its array business and reduce staff by about 20%. Although it looked for other options, the company did not find "any financially meaningful opportunities," says David Ludvigson, Nanogen's president and chief operating officer.

Inside Instrumentation is written by Celia H. Arnaud and Ann M. Thayer. Contact them via e-mail to instrumentation@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

