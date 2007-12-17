Johnson Matthey Is Buying Ceramics Maker

Metals and catalysts firm Johnson Matthey has agreed to buy advanced ceramic materials maker Argillon Group for about $315 million from the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. Argillon has catalyst technologies for reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides from diesel vehicles, stationary diesel engines, marine vessels, and energy turbines. Argillon had sales of about $235 million during the first nine months of 2007.
