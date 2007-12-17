Lanxess Will get Most Of Petroflex

Lanxess will acquire 70% of the Brazilian synthetic rubber producer Petroflex for about $290 million. The German company, which is already a major rubber producer, is purchasing the stake from two Brazilian shareholders, Braskem and Unipar. Petroflex has about 1,300 employees and last year sold more than $700 million of rubber to makers of tires, tubing, and plastics. Lanxess CEO Axel C. Heitmann notes that major tire manufacturers are spending close to $1.5 billion to expand capacity in Latin America.
