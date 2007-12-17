Management Basics

Executive Compensation Information Available
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2006 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on www.acs.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Go to www.acs.org. In the upper right-hand corner, log in. If you are already a registered user, enter your user name and password. If you're a new user, follow the link and register (a process that requires your ACS membership number and takes less than a minute). Once you have logged in, you will see a link titled "Member Information." Click on this link, go to the heading "Your Organization" at the bottom of the screen, and click on the link titled "Access the Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees." You will immediately go to the introductory text; the Form 990 is available by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page titled "2006 Compensation Schedules." If you have any problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
The article on the difficulty young professionals have in making the transition to management (C&EN, Nov. 5, page 53) highlights the reason I wrote "Down to Earth Management, A Guide for Real Life Managers" (iUniverse.com Inc., 2001).
It used to be that one slowly progressed from a job such as quality-control chemist to second-shift foreman of a small department to department foreman and so on, gradually taking on management responsibilities. In today's world, this is usually not the path. Promotion to management may come as an unexpected challenge.
The good executive or manager is a "craftsman" much like the skilled athlete. These skills are something one learns not by getting an M.B.A. but by identifying and practicing methods specific to hands-on supervision of others. The skills required range all the way from getting people for whom you are responsible to do what you want them to do to running a meeting or living with a union to such mundane elements as developing and using a To Do list. These fundamentals don't change all that much, and getting help and advice from someone who has been there and done that is a great way to get off to a good start.
Robert M. Coquillette
Lexington, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter