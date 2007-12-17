NIH Pioneer Award and New innovator Award Applications Sought

Applications are being accepted for the National Institutes of Health Director's Pioneer Award and its New Innovator Award. Both programs are part of the NIH Roadmap for Medical Research and support exceptionally creative scientists who propose highly innovative approaches to major challenges in biomedical or behavioral research.
The Director's Pioneer Award provides $2.5 million in direct costs over 5 years. The awards are open to scientists at any career level who are working at institutions in the U.S. The agency expects to award between five and 10 grants in September 2008.
The New Innovator Award provides $1.5 million in direct costs over five years. NIH expects to award up to 24 grants in September 2008. The awards are open to new investigators who have not yet obtained an NIH R01 or similar grant and hold an independent research position at an institution in the U.S.
Pioneer Award applications are due by Jan. 16, 2008. New Innovator Award applications will be accepted March 3–31, 2008. Women and underrepresented minority groups are especially encouraged to apply. For more information, visit nihroadmap.nih.gov/pioneer and grants.nih.gov/grants/new_investigators/innovator_award.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter