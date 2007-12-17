Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH Pioneer Award and New innovator Award Applications Sought

December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Applications are being accepted for the National Institutes of Health Director's Pioneer Award and its New Innovator Award. Both programs are part of the NIH Roadmap for Medical Research and support exceptionally creative scientists who propose highly innovative approaches to major challenges in biomedical or behavioral research.

The Director's Pioneer Award provides $2.5 million in direct costs over 5 years. The awards are open to scientists at any career level who are working at institutions in the U.S. The agency expects to award between five and 10 grants in September 2008.

The New Innovator Award provides $1.5 million in direct costs over five years. NIH expects to award up to 24 grants in September 2008. The awards are open to new investigators who have not yet obtained an NIH R01 or similar grant and hold an independent research position at an institution in the U.S.

Pioneer Award applications are due by Jan. 16, 2008. New Innovator Award applications will be accepted March 3–31, 2008. Women and underrepresented minority groups are especially encouraged to apply. For more information, visit nihroadmap.nih.gov/pioneer and grants.nih.gov/grants/new_investigators/innovator_award.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NIH Funds More High-Risk Research
NIH Issues New Awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH Rolls Out New Grant Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE