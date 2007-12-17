Nalco moves Into Emissions Reduction

Nalco Holding has acquired an 87.5% interest in Mobotec USA, a provider of combustion optimization and emission reduction equipment for industrial boilers. Nalco CEO William H. Joyce says the deal will allow Nalco to offer the same kind of services on the "fire side" of industrial boilers that it has for years on the "water side." The transaction values Mobotec at $42 million on estimated 2007 sales of $20 million.
