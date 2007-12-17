Stickles, Bailey, and Dvornic Win Midland Section Awards

David L. Stickles was awarded the 2007 Midland Section Award for Outstanding Service to ACS. Stickles worked as a technician for Dow Corning until he retired in 2002. He has served the Midland Section in numerous capacities including director and secretary as well as on its executive committee. In addition, he has served as chairman and cochairman of the section's Sci-Fest event since 1996. He has also served as chair and secretary of the Mid-Michigan Technician Group, a Midland Section subgroup. He was secretary of the Division of Chemical Technicians in 2002.
Debbie Bailey is the recipient of the Midland Section Award for Outstanding Chemical Technician. Bailey has been a laboratory technician specializing in microscopy at Dow Corning since 1997. She has served as chair and secretary of the Mid-Michigan Technician Group as well as on the group's board of directors.
Petar Dvornic has been awarded the Midland Section Award for Outstanding Achievement & Promotion of the Chemical Sciences. Dvornic is currently senior research scientist and professor of polymer chemistry at Michigan Molecular Institute. He is also an adjunct professor at Central Michigan University and Michigan Technological University.
