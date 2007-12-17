Structure Over Salmon

Executive Compensation Information Available
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2006 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on www.acs.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Go to www.acs.org. In the upper right-hand corner, log in. If you are already a registered user, enter your user name and password. If you're a new user, follow the link and register (a process that requires your ACS membership number and takes less than a minute). Once you have logged in, you will see a link titled "Member Information." Click on this link, go to the heading "Your Organization" at the bottom of the screen, and click on the link titled "Access the Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees." You will immediately go to the introductory text; the Form 990 is available by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page titled "2006 Compensation Schedules." If you have any problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
The only thing missing from the interesting article on astaxanthin was the structural formula of this compound (C&EN, Oct. 29, page 22). I had to search Google to find out its fascinating structure. I believe that C&EN readers, most of whom have studied organic chemistry, would have appreciated seeing the structural formula much more than the photograph of the salmon steaks.
Richard W. Bush
Columbia, Md.
