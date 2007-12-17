Trimeris Will End All Drug Research

The biopharmaceutical company Trimeris will end its research and development efforts as part of a new plan under which it will consider "strategic transactions." Trimeris isn't saying how many jobs will be affected, but financial filings say that as of March the company employed 39 technical workers out of a staff of 64. The Morrisville, N.C., company discovered the active ingredient in the Roche HIV drug Fuzeon and derives most of its revenues from related sales agreements.
