Wacker Acquires Air Products Lines

Wacker Chemie and Air Products & Chemicals have finalized a previously announced deal under which Wacker will buy out its partner in two joint ventures that make vinyl acetate ethylene polymers for adhesives, coatings, and other applications. Wacker will pay $265 million for the businesses, which include plants around the world employing about 430 people. Air Products will take over two of the venture's U.S. plants but intends to sell them.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter