Materials

Woven Scaffold Mimics Cartilage

Biodegradable scaffold could improve joint replacements

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 24, 2007
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NATURE MATERIALS ©2007
Credit: NATURE MATERIALS ©2007

Researchers at Duke University and MIT have developed a three-dimensional weaving technique for making biodegradable scaffolds that mimic the properties of natural cartilage (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat1822).

Duke's Farshid Guilak and coworkers use a custom-built loom to weave the scaffolds (shown) from alternating layers of polyglycolic acid yarn oriented perpendicularly to one another. A third set of fibers winds around the layers, locking the structure together. By changing the number of fibers in each layer, Guilak's group can control the scaffold's mechanical properties.

Next, the researchers create a composite material by combining the woven material with a biocompatible hydrogel—either agarose or fibrin—and seed that composite with cartilage cells. Even before the cells are added, the scaffold has mechanical properties similar to those of cartilage. This opens the possibility of developing implants that support the growth of cartilage inside of a patient, rather than having to first grow the replacement cartilage in cultures before implantation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

