Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS, Pharma Initiative Awards First Grant

Joint effort toward greening of pharmaceutical industry targets amide reduction with its first research grant

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 8, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

TURNING GREEN
[+]Enlarge
A cleaner way to hydrogenate amides (shown) is the first target of a joint research initiative by ACS's Green Chemistry Institute and the pharmaceutical industry.
A cleaner way to hydrogenate amides (shown) is the first target of a joint research initiative by ACS's Green Chemistry Institute and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Pharmaceutical Roundtable of the Green Chemistry Institute, a division of the American Chemical Society, has awarded its first research grant as part of a broad effort to advance green chemistry and engineering practices in the global pharmaceutical industry. The $130,000 grant goes to chemistry professor Jianliang Xiao of the University of Liverpool, in England, whose group will seek to develop a cleaner, more efficient method of reducing amides to amines, an important transformation in drug synthesis.

Xiao
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jianliang Xiao
Credit: Courtesy of Jianliang Xiao

Together with major pharmaceutical firms, the Green Chemistry Institute established the Pharmaceutical Roundtable in 2005. It formed as a working group made up of pharmaceutical industry representatives with a mission to help identify and overcome common drug discovery and process chemistry challenges. The group spent its first year singling out seven reactions and processes that need cost and environmental improvements and drawing up a wish list of five reactions that chemists would like to add to their research arsenals (C&EN, July 24, 2006, page 36).

Key reactions slated for improvement include amide syntheses as well as activation of hydroxyl substituents for nucleophilic substitutions. Among the wish-list items are the C—H activation of nonhalogenated aromatic compounds used in cross-coupling reactions and new fluorination methods that work under mild conditions. Two process priorities are developing solventless reactor cleaning and alternatives to polar aprotic solvents.

Last fall, the roundtable called for proposals to address the targeted reactions and processes; from a pool of 32 international applicants, it selected Xiao's work for the first grant. The group anticipates awarding $500,000 worth of grants for basic research in the next couple of years, and it's exploring the possibility of expanding the program by partnering with other funding agencies, according to Julie B. Manley, the program's coordinator.

Xiao and his coworkers, whose specialty is catalysis, will attack the "high interest" amide reduction reaction. It involves reducing the amide carbonyl group by hydrogenating the carbon atom. "The reduction is generally performed using hazardous metal hydrides, which generate stoichiometric amounts of waste," Xiao says. "Although amides can be reduced more attractively with hydrogen, currently available catalysts necessitate high temperature and high pressure." Xiao's group plans to uncover high-yield hydrogenation catalysts that work under milder conditions in reactions that can be carried out in water instead of an organic solvent.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Spruce Up Nickel Aminations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Green Cross-Coupling Affordably Sized Up
Green Chemistry Grants Available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE