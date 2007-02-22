Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Largest Chemically Made Protein

HIV protease analog assembled using kinetic ligation approach

by Stu Borman
February 22, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Well-Assembled
[+]Enlarge
Credit: VLADIMIR TORBEEV
HIV protease analog (ribbon structure) synthesized chemically by Kent and Torbeev, complexed with an inhibitor (ball-and-stick structure).
Credit: VLADIMIR TORBEEV
HIV protease analog (ribbon structure) synthesized chemically by Kent and Torbeev, complexed with an inhibitor (ball-and-stick structure).

With a protein synthesis approach that they first used and reported last year for making a small model protein, researchers now have assembled large protein analogs from easily modified components.

The technique, kinetically controlled ligation (KCL), was developed by chemistry professor Stephen B. H. Kent of the University of Chicago and coworkers, who have now extended its applicability to the synthesis of a HIV protease analog (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2007, 46, 1667). "To the best of our knowledge, the 203-amino-acid HIV protease covalent dimer is the protein with the largest linear polypeptide chain ever prepared by total chemical synthesis," Kent says.

The technique could make it easier to create protein analogs modified virtually at will for studies of protein function and mechanism and as drug candidates.

Kent believes the largest protein made previously by chemical synthesis was a 166-amino-acid erythropoiesis protein that his group created in 2003. That protein was made sequentially—working linearly from one end to the other—using an earlier technique, native chemical ligation (NCL). The power of KCL is that it makes it possible to synthesize proteins convergently—assembling large pieces that are then linked to one another—which is much more efficient and more practical than sequential synthesis.

Kent and graduate student Vladimir Torbeev created the 22-kD HIV protease molecule by synthesizing four peptide segments via stepwise solid-phase synthesis, using KCL to combine the segments into two large fragments, and then using NCL to combine the fragments.

The product is a single polypeptide chain that folds to form an HIV protease analog with the full enzymatic activity of the native version. The synthesis "illustrates the potential of the convergent synthetic strategy for making larger, more complex protein targets," Kent says.

"The work is a tour de force in protein chemical synthesis that showcases the state of the art in peptide ligation technology," comments Tom W. Muir, head of a protein engineering group at Rockefeller University.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method identifies differences between refolded and native RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chaperone Folds “Mirror Image” Protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
D-Protein Inhibits Key Drug Target

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE