Scientist Pleads Guilty In Theft

Federal officials have unsealed a Nov. 13, 2006, guilty plea by researcher Gary Min over the theft of $400 million worth of trade secrets from DuPont.
Min, a senior scientist who focused on polyamide films, signed an employment agreement with polyether ether ketone producer Victrex in October 2005 and was set to start working for the company in January 2006. However, he didn't disclose to DuPont that he was leaving the company until Dec. 12, 2005.
That date also ended a four-month period in which Min downloaded 22,000 abstracts and accessed more than 16,700 documents, most unrelated to his research, from DuPont's electronic data library, where the company stores proprietary and confidential information.
Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Commerce agents who raided Min's Ohio home last February found garbage bags full of shredded DuPont documents and burned remnants of DuPont documents in the fireplace. Min faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and restitution. In a statement, DuPont said it commended the government's actions on this issue.
