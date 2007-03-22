Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Dow, Chemtrec Launch Rail Safety Initiative

Project aims to provide emergency responders with streamlined access to critical data in hazmat incidents

by Glenn Hess
March 22, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Dow Chemical is entering into a "track and trace" railcar shipment demonstration project with the American Chemistry Council's Chemical Transportation Emergency Center (Chemtrec), a call center that offers around-the-clock information to emergency responders dealing with hazardous materials incidents.

Under the program, which will begin in April or May, Chemtrec will be given full access to product shipment information from Dow's shipment visibility initiative for rail tank cars. The initiative began in 2005.

The initiative equips Dow's existing railcar fleet to transport chlorine and other toxic inhalation hazards with global positioning systems and sensor technologies, such as leak and tamper detection devices. The equipment will allow electronic monitoring of the location and condition of railcars and their contents.

As part of the demonstration project, Chemtrec will have access to a Web-based network that will supplement its existing communications system to make better and timelier data available to emergency responders in the event of an incident involving Dow shipments of toxic inhalation hazards.

"Track and trace for shipment visibility is one important facet of Dow's comprehensive integrated approach to chemical security that focuses on risk management and emergency preparedness," says Henry Ward, director of transportation safety and security at Dow.

Chemtrec Managing Director Randy Speight says Dow's use of advanced technology combined with Chemtrec's communication network "provides an opportunity to demonstrate how increased information sharing and technological collaboration can successfully work in a real-world atmosphere."

Although Chemtrec will benefit from this additional resource, Speight says emergency response teams and local communities "are the real beneficiaries, as this program will help to ensure they have access to the timely and critical information they need."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting Safety At Chemical Facilities
DHS Issues Rail Security Standards For Chemicals
Study Promotes Manufacturing R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE