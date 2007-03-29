Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Genentech, Lilly Invest $300 Million In Singapore

Genentech will build a biologics plant, and Lilly will expand its R&D capability

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 29, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Genentech will build a $140 million microbial fermentation-based biologics plant in Singapore. Separately, Eli Lilly & Co. will spend $150 million to triple the number of researchers in its drug discovery lab on the island to 150 and expand the lab's capabilities to conduct stem cell biology research.

Genentech's plant, expected to come on-line in 2010, will be the first one in Singapore to make microbial fermentation-based pharmaceuticals. It will employ 100 people and will initially produce Genentech's Lucentis treatment for wet macular degeneration, a disease that leads to blindness. Twenty Singaporeans have already gone to Genentech's facilities in California for training.

The Genentech biologics facility will join three such plants already under construction in Singapore. GlaxoSmithKline is building a vaccines facility, and contract manufacturer Lonza is constructing two biologics facilities, one of which Genentech has an option to acquire.

At Lilly's R&D center in Singapore, the expansion will take place over five years. A facility that now employs 47 scientists conducting research on oncology biomarkers will be enhanced with new capabilities in epigenetic biology, adult stem cell biology, disease-state modeling, and computational sciences.

Lilly's will be the largest foreign-owned drug discovery center in Sing apore. Other drug firms have smaller research centers in the city-state. Novartis, for example, has a tropical disease research center in Singapore that has a staff of about 100.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

WuXi and Samsung invest in biologics
Catalent extends in gene therapy, signs with Exelixis on ADCs
WuXi Builds Up Biologics Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE