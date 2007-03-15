Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Intel Names Winners Of Its Science Talent Search

No-frills spectrograph nabs teen first place in annual competition

by Linda Wang
March 15, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: LINDA WANG/C&EN
Science Talent Schikowski, one of 40 finalists, explained her work to Kenneth L. Marshall, a research engineer at the University of Rochester's Laboratory for Laser Energetics. (left)
First Place Masterman talks about her prize-winning research project. (center)
Star Status Vaintrob, who won third place, describes his research while second-place winner Pardon looks on and a New York Times photographer snaps a photo. (right)
Credit: LINDA WANG/C&EN
Science Talent Schikowski, one of 40 finalists, explained her work to Kenneth L. Marshall, a research engineer at the University of Rochester's Laboratory for Laser Energetics. (left)
First Place Masterman talks about her prize-winning research project. (center)
Star Status Vaintrob, who won third place, describes his research while second-place winner Pardon looks on and a New York Times photographer snaps a photo. (right)

Mary Masterman, 17, a senior at Westmore High School in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday won first place in the 66th annual Intel Science Talent Search for her design of an inexpensive spectrograph that identifies the spectral fingerprints of different kinds of molecules. Science Service, the Washington, D.C.-based publisher of the weekly Science News, has administered the talent search since 1942.

Masterman's spectrograph, a type known as a Littrow spectrograph, splits light and uses a digital camera to record the resulting Raman spectra. The instrument cost only $300 to build; typical commercial spectrographs can cost between $20,000 and $100,000.

Masterman received a $100,000 scholarship that she hopes to use toward an education at either MIT or Caltech.

John Pardon of Durham Academy in North Carolina, whose project entailed solving a classical open problem in differential geometry, won second place and received a $75,000 scholarship. Dmitry Vaintrob of South Eugene High School in Oregon, who investigated ways to associate algebraic structures to topological spaces, won third place and received a $50,000 scholarship.

Other chemistry-related projects on display included Erin M. Schikowski's (Hathaway Brown School, Shaker Heights, Ohio) design of a self-assembling metallo-supramolecular complex that might be used to create polymers with useful mechanical, electronic, and luminescent properties; and Daniel S. Katz's (Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns & Rockaway, Cedarhurst, N.Y.) synthesis of folate-coated platinum nanoparticles for potential application in cancer treatment.

Judges selected the winners from 40 finalists, who presented their projects to the public during a poster exhibition at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., on March 11–12.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blavatnik Award in Israel to Charles Diesendruck
COMP presents division awards
COMP Division Presents Awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE