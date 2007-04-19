Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

ConocoPhillips and Tyson Will Make Fuel From Fat

Industrial giants join to produce renewable diesel fuel from beef, pork, and poultry fat

by Glenn Hess
April 19, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Oil major ConocoPhillips and meat processor Tyson Foods are joining forces to create and market a new type of transportation fuel made from beef, pork, and poultry fat. They say it will supplement the existing petroleum-based diesel fuel supply.

The companies plan to combine Tyson's knowledge of protein chemistry and production with ConocoPhillips' processing and marketing expertise to introduce a renewable fuel that meets all federal standards for ultra-low-sulfur diesel.

"This alliance will provide a new and significant contribution to our nation's domestic renewable fuel supply," says ConocoPhillips CEO James J. Mulva. "It also offers an excellent opportunity to use our company's manufacturing expertise and advanced technology to help increase the supply of renewable fuels and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Tyson CEO Richard L. Bond calls the partnership "a big win for the entire agricultural sector" because it paves the way for greater involvement of fats and oils in renewable fuels.

Officials say Tyson will begin preprocessing animal fat from some of its North American rendering facilities later in the year. ConocoPhillips will begin the necessary capital expenditures to enable it to produce the fuel in several of its refineries.

Production of renewable diesel, which is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2007, is expected to reach as much as 175 million gal annually within a few years.

The production technology, which ConocoPhillips developed at its Whitegate refinery in Cork, Ireland, uses a thermal depolymerization technique to coprocess animal fat with hydrocarbon feedstock.

ConocoPhillips and Tyson say their fuel is chemically equivalent to the diesel produced from hydrocarbon feedstocks and can be transported directly through existing pipelines to distribution terminals. The latter trait, they say, sets it apart from biodiesel, which in the U.S. is mostly derived from soybean oil and must be transported by truck or rail.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California refiners shift production to renewable diesel
Aemetis plans California cellulosic ethanol plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Now boarding: Commercial planes take flight with biobased jet fuel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE