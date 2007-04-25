Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Drug Shows Promise For Treating Muscular Dystrophy

Compound might treat other conditions caused by "nonsense" mutations

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 25, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

"Nonsense" genetic mutations, which result in shorter-than-normal proteins, cause 5???70% of cases of inherited disorders, including muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, and cancer. A small molecule now in Phase II clinical trials might be capable of treating several of these types of cases.

This treatment strategy???targeting a group of disease cases caused by one class of mutation rather than targeting individual diseases???represents a "paradigm shift," according to Stuart W. Peltz, president and CEO of PTC Therapeutics, in South Plainfield, N.J. This biopharmaceutical firm discovered the compound via high-throughput screening.

A nonsense mutation in DNA introduces a code for a stop codon rather than for an amino acid. When the DNA is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA), this misplaced stop codon???also known as a premature termination codon (PTC)???halts translation of the mRNA into a protein by a ribosome. The resulting truncated protein can cause disease. Some cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for instance, are caused by nonsense mutations that yield malformed dystrophin, a protein necessary for maintaining the strength of muscle fibers.

PTC Therapeutics wants to treat this fatal muscle-wasting disease with the small molecule it calls PTC124. Peltz, University of Pennsylvania physiologist H. Lee Sweeney, and colleagues report that the oral drug binds to ribosomes and allows them to bypass the mRNA site that interrupts dystrophin production. In a mouse model of the disease, the ribosomes then churn out normal, full-length dystrophin, thereby restoring muscle function (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature05756). PTC Therapeutics is now testing the compound's efficacy in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis.

In a commentary in Nature, Anton Schmitz and Michael Famulok of the University of Bonn, in Germany, point out PTC124's "astonishing" selectivity for PTCs. The compound enables a ribosome to distinguish between a premature stop codon and a normal stop codon that indicates where protein production should properly cease. The antibiotic gentamycin also allows ribosomes to ignore PTCs, but its severe side effects and intravenous delivery method have limited its use. Furthermore, unlike PTC124, gentamycin increases the risk of producing mutated proteins.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves DMD treatment from Italfarmaco
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Strategy For Stubborn Neuroblastomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers Report First Mechanism For Compound That Fixes RNA Splicing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE