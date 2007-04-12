Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Green Quanta

Quantum effects could account for fast energy transfer

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 12, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Gregory Engel
The bacterial photosynthesis system with its sevenchlorophylls in green.
Credit: Courtesy of Gregory Engel
The bacterial photosynthesis system with its sevenchlorophylls in green.

A quantum mechanical effect could explain why energy transfer is so efficient in photosynthesis, according to a new study.??

During photosynthesis, light-harvesting proteins absorb and transfer solar energy via a series of precisely placed chromophores. In the usual picture of energy transfer, the system hops from one excited state to the next until it reaches the final state. Now, scientists have found the first direct evidence that the excitation moves with a coherent wavelike motion rather than a hopping motion.

Chemistry professor Graham R. Fleming, postdoc Gregory S. Engel, and coworkers at the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory use two-dimensional electronic spectroscopy of a bacterial photosynthetic complex to show that a quantum mechanical effect called quantum beating is at play in photosynthesis (Nature 2007, 446, 782). In quantum beating, the system appears to move back and forth between coupled electronic states. "We're presenting the first direct evidence for seeing this effect in a photosynthetic system," Engel says.

Such electronic coupling lets the system sample many energy-transfer pathways simultaneously. The way the photosynthetic system determines which pathway to take could be analogous to quantum computing, Engel says. "The photosynthetic complex has all the components that it would need to behave as a quantum computational device," he says. "This may help to explain the incredible efficiency."

The researchers measured the bacterial complex's electron spectra only at low temperatures. But they expect that the quantum effects are also important under physiological conditions because the system's underlying chemistry and physics don't change with temperature, Engel says.

"We're getting at a basic design principle that's in play in these photosynthetic systems," Engel says. "It's a mechanism that we hope may lead to synthetic systems that use similar principles in the future." Development of artificial light-harvesting devices has been stymied by poor efficiency.

Only a few people had suspected that quantum effects might be a key driver of photosynthetic efficiency, according to Rienk van Grondelle, a biophysicist at Free University, in Amsterdam. "Ninety-nine percent of the photosynthesis energy transfer universe would never have believed this to be relevant in the absence of these experiments," van Grondelle says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quantum System’s Optimal Pathway Measured
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Quantum Side of Photosynthesis
Electron Emission Delay Is Clue To Dynamics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE