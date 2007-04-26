Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Mauveine Reveals A More Colorful Secret

Additional compounds have been identified in historic samples of the purple dye

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 26, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NEWBIE
[+]Enlarge
Mauveine C is one of two newly identified components of purple mauveine dye
Mauveine C is one of two newly identified components of purple mauveine dye

Two new compounds have been identified in museum samples of mauveine, the distinctive purple dye that serendipitously launched the synthetic dye industry and the start of global industrialization 150 years ago (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/b618926a).

In 1856, William Henry Perkin accidentally invented mauveine while working on a synthesis of quinine, the antimalarial drug that was critical to British colonial interests at the time. The 18-year-old undergraduate subsequently abandoned his studies to commercialize the dye.

Perkin was unable to establish the composition of mauveine, but he knew it consisted of more than one aniline-based compound. In 1994, researchers positively identified two mauveine isomers in historic dye samples by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Now, a team led by Jo??o S. Seixas de Melo of the University of Coimbra and Maria Jo??o Melo of New University of Lisbon, both in Portugal, reports using high-performance liquid chromatography to identify two additional compounds in mauveine.

The four mauveine compounds now known differ from one another in the number of methyl groups (two, three, or four) and their location. The team confirmed its findings by using Perkin???s original mauveine recipe to synthesize and characterize a new sample.

The original purpose of the research, which is ongoing, was to obtain pure compounds in order to study the spectroscopic properties and the photostability of mauveine, Seixas de Melo tells C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another twist in marine toxin’s structural saga
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitroprusside Color Mystery Resolved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Analysis Of Paint Sample Taken From “Wheat Stack Under A Cloudy Sky” Reveals The Intricacies Of Degradation Of Pigment Made From Lead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE