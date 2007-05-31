President George W. Bush announced on May 29 the recipients of the 2005 National Medal of Science, who include Tobin J. Marks, a chemistry professor at Northwestern University. Marks, an ACS member, joins seven other scientists being recognized for lifetime achievement in scientific research.
Marks is the Vladimir N. Ipatieff Research Professor of Catalytic Chemistry and a professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern. He is being honored for his research in homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis, organo-f-element chemistry, new electronic and photonic materials, and diverse aspects of coordination and solid-state chemistry.
The Medal of Science awards pay tribute to "individuals for pioneering scientific research in a range of fields, including physical, biological, mathematical, social, behavioral, and engineering sciences," notes NSF, which administers the awards.
The other 2005 laureates are Jan D. Achenbach of the civil and environmental engineering department at Northwestern; Ralph A. Alpher, a trustee emeritus at the Dudley Observatory; Gordon H. Bower of the psychology department at Stanford University; Bradley Efron of the statistics department at Stanford; Anthony S. Fauci, the director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases; Lonnie G. Thompson of the School of Earth Sciences at Ohio State University; and Torsten N. Wiesel, president emeritus at Rockefeller University. All eight laureates will receive their medals at a White House ceremony later this year.
