Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cabot Will Close Carbon Black Plant

Company cites cutbacks in U.S. tire production capacity

by Marc S. Reisch
June 14, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cabot will cease making carbon black in Waverly, W.Va., and close its plant in March 2008.

Over the past 18 months, Cabot explains, a number of tire companies have cut production capacity in the U.S., while tire makers in South America and China and other Asia-Pacific countries have ramped up capacity. Carbon black is a major rubber reinforcing agent in truck and car tires.

Anticipating lower demand for carbon black from North American tire producers, Cabot says it will have to shut the plant. To account for the closure, the firm will take a $22 million pretax charge against earnings over the next two years. The Waverly facility is one of five carbon black plants that Cabot operates in North America; it has eight in the Asia-Pacific region and five in South America.

To make up for any carbon black shortfalls in North America after the Waverly facility closes, Cabot says it will add incremental capacity to several of its remaining North American plants.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE