Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Passes DHS Spending Bill

State chemical security laws stricter than federal standards could not be preempted

by Glenn Hess
June 21, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The House has approved a fiscal 2008 spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that includes a provision permitting states and local governments to enact chemical plant security regulations that are more stringent than federal standards.

The 2008 Homeland Security Appropriations Act was approved by a vote of 268 to 150 on June 15. The $36.3 billion budget measure has drawn a veto threat from the White House because it exceeds President George W. Bush's request for the department by $2.1 billion.

The White House also objects to language added to the bill that would allow state and local regulations to exceed federal rules on chemical plant security, saying the provision could conflict with or hinder DHS's own security requirements.

Similar language is included in the Senate version of the legislation. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a $37.6 billion DHS spending bill on June 14, which would prohibit DHS from preempting state rules.

Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg (D-N.J.) says the provision he authored would preserve the right of states "to craft stronger chemical security laws than the federal government if they deem those laws necessary to protect their residents."

In April, DHS issued an interim final chemical plant security rule that gave the department the authority to block state or local requirements if they conflict with or "frustrate the purpose" of the federal program.

Lautenberg claims his proposal on chemical security responds to "a vigorous campaign from chemical industry lobbyists who fought the ability of states to enact stronger laws than the federal government."

The American Chemistry Council, which represents major U.S. chemical manufacturers, supports the DHS regulation and says further action by Congress is unnecessary. The department has struck a "necessary and reasonable balance" on possible preemption of state and local laws, and is following the precedent set by existing national security laws for aviation, nuclear, rail, and port security, according to the organization.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical plant security law expires in Senate dispute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Would Block Clean Water Rule
Homeland Security

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE