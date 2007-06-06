Thomas L. Netzel Honored For Service to ACS

Netzel [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy Of Thomas Netzel

For significant contributions to the goals and objectives of the American Chemical Society, Thomas L. Netzel, a professor of biophysical chemistry at Georgia State University, has been awarded the 2008 ACS Award for Volunteer Service. The award, created in 2001, is bestowed by the ACS Board of Directors.

Netzel says he was stunned when he received the congratulatory call from ACS President Catherine T. Hunt earlier this week. When she said she was calling on behalf of the board of directors, he asked in disbelief, "Is this the national board?" He says he is used to getting calls from the local section boards.

A longtime member of the Georgia Section, Netzel served in the chair succession between 1997 and 1999. During his tenure, he founded the section's Committee on Legislative & Government Affairs and served as its chair for six years. His leadership was instrumental in the section receiving a 2002 ChemLuminary Award. In 2003, Netzel also chaired a Southeastern Regional Meeting that set several records, including those for attendance and abstract submissions.

Not one to take all the credit, Netzel emphasizes that he could not have accomplished anything without the help of others. "There were many people who worked equally hard who could have been picked for this award," he said. "I am honored to represent all the other hardworking volunteers."

Of his service to ACS, Netzel says that he has received as much as he has given. "We don't get money for doing this, but we do get the intangible benefits of professional growth and satisfaction," he says.

Netzel received a bachelor's in chemistry in 1968 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a Ph.D. in chemical physics from Yale University in 1973. Prior to joining the faculty at Georgia State University, he worked for Amoco, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Bell Laboratories.

His current research focuses on benzene crystals, reaction center proteins, chemically modified DNA duplexes, and organometallic catalysts.