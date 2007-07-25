Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

Chemical Testing Program Lags

Report contends that many submissions are overdue

by Cheryl Hogue
July 25, 2007
Chemical producers have provided EPA with basic toxicity data for little more than half of the 1,899 industrial substances they agreed to test under a voluntary program begun nine years ago, says a report from the activist group Environmental Defense.

The report, released on July 24, finds that chemical manufacturers have not furnished the toxicity data they pledged to generate on 940 mass-produced substances. The deadline for submissions passed in 2005.

The chemicals are a subset of the nearly 2,800 substances initially covered by the High Production Volume (HPV) Challenge Program, which was created in 1998 by Environmental Defense, EPA, and the American Chemistry Council (ACC). HPV chemicals are produced in quantities of at least 1 million lb per year. EPA either exempted or removed 15% of the 2,800 chemicals from the program, while 10% remain without sponsors to generate the needed data.

According to ACC, the new report "misses the mark," saying that companies worked intensively to generate the information now publicly available for HPV chemicals.??

The report is available online at environmentaldefense.org/hpvreportcard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

