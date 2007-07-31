Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow And Partners Advance Thai Plans

Hydrogen peroxide and propylene oxide plants are slated by Dow, Solvay, and BASF

by Michael McCoy
July 31, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Polyurethane foam is used to insulate modern refrigerators.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Credit: BASF

Dow Chemical and Solvay are joining forces to build a hydrogen peroxide plant in Thailand. Scheduled to open in 2010, the plant would be the largest peroxide plant in the world, the firms say, and serve as a raw material source for the manufacture of propylene oxide, a polyurethane intermediate.

Dow and BASF have jointly developed a hydrogen-peroxide-based route to propylene oxide, which now is made by other, more complicated processes (C&EN, Oct. 9, 2006, page 22). The two companies are building such a propylene oxide plant in Antwerp, Belgium, and have been in negotiations to build a similar one in Map Ta Phut, Thailand.

The Thai peroxide plant would have production capacity of more than 330,000 metric tons per year, and the downstream propylene oxide plant would have capacity of 390,000 metric tons. In contrast, the Antwerp peroxide plant, being built by Solvay, will have capacity of 230,000 metric tons, while the propylene oxide plant there will have 300,000 metric tons of capacity.

In the new technology, hydrogen peroxide reacts with propylene to yield propylene oxide. In Thailand, the propylene feedstock for making propylene oxide would come from an ethylene cracker that Dow plans to build jointly with Siam Cement in Thailand.

"Thailand is an attractive location for a hydrogen peroxide-propylene oxide investment due to its fertile business climate and easy access to the entire Asia-Pacific region," says Pat Dawson, president of Dow Polyurethanes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ethylene glycol planned for Texas
Solvay And Sadara Move On Peroxide
Ineos Joins Firms Planning α-Olefins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE