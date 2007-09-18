Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Eastman Is Selling Two PET Plants

Mexican buyer moves downstream with its second purchase of a PET business from a major producer

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 18, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Eastman's
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eastman
plant in Zarate, Argentina, will go to Mexico???s Grupo Alfa.
Credit: Eastman
plant in Zarate, Argentina, will go to Mexico???s Grupo Alfa.

Eastman Chemical is selling its polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plants in Mexico and Argentina to the Mexican conglomerate Grupo Alfa for an undisclosed sum.

Included in the transaction, which is expected to be completed later this year, is a 150,000-metric-ton-per-year PET plant in Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, Mexico, and a 185,000-metric-ton unit in Zárate, Argentina. Eastman won???t disclose the revenues from these operations; the company???s total Latin American sales in the first half of the year were $386 million.

Alfa???s petrochemical business, Alpek, is the leading Mexican producer of purified terephthalic acid (the raw material for making PET); Eastman???s plant in Cosoleacaque, in fact, is adjacent to an Alpek PTA unit. ???This acquisition is another step forward in our strategy of reinforcing the competitive position of our businesses,??? says José de Jesús Valdez, Alpek???s president.

The deal marks Alfa???s second acquisition of a U.S.-owned PET business. In 2001, Alfa purchased DuPont???s PET resin and PTA business and renamed it DAK Americas. DAK is now starting up a 200,000-metric-ton PET plant in Cape Fear, N.C., one of the locations Alfa acquired from DuPont.

Eastman says the sale is an attempt to improve the profitability of its PET business. Earlier this year, the company sold a PET plant in San Roque, Spain, to the local firm La Seda de Barcelona. At around the same time, Eastman started up a 350,000-metric-ton PET plant in Columbia, S.C. The plant is based on the company???s IntegRex technology, which eliminates a production step known as solid stating, in which PET???s viscosity is increased to facilitate molding into containers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polyethylene terephthalate recycling plant planned for Georgia
Indorama ends 2018 on a high note
Indorama to buy Portuguese PTA plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE