Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Europe Tackles Competitiveness

New group to focus on future of chemical industry in face of new challenges

by Patricia L. Short
September 13, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A new high-level group on the competitiveness of the European chemical industry has been launched in Brussels. It is designed to consider how the industry can best remain competitive in face of challenges such as climate change and protection of the environment.

The group was initiated by Günter Verheugen, vice president of the European Commission and commissioner for enterprise and industry. He will be joined from meeting to meeting by commissioners for environment, science and research, external trade, energy, and transport. A slate of top-level executives from the chemical industry and downstream user industries is participating.

Other members of the group include representatives from European Union member countries, trade unions, and nongovernmental organizations representing the environment, academia, and consumers. In meetings over the next 18 months, the group will hammer out recommendations to enhance chemical-industry competitiveness in areas such as innovation, energy and feedstocks, and international trade.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE