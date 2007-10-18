Biopolymer Venture Launched

Emergence LLC, a Berkeley, Calif.-based life sciences technology development firm, and ExThera, a technology-transfer partner of the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm, have formed a joint venture, ExThera Medical.
The two will develop and market polymers for medical devices based on biologically active carbohydrates that remove pathogenic microorganisms, proteins, and cells directly from blood.
The first clinical application for the technology, which is based on polymer research done at Karolinska with a team headed by Olle Larm, will be in the treatment and prevention of sepsis in intensive care units. Larm is also CEO of ExThera. Financial details were not disclosed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter